Police look for dog, owner after two children bitten at Kan. park

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attack by a dog on two children.

Just before 3:30p.m. Monday, Animal Control and officers and police were dispatched to Chesney Park in 1800 block of SW Buchanan in Topeka on reports of a dog bite, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

Witnesses called reporting that a tan colored dog bit a juvenile boy before being removed from the area by the owner.

While Animal Control was investigating, authorities learned that the same dog had bitten a second child. The two boys were treated at a local hospital, according to Cross. Attempts to locate the dog and owner have been unsuccessful at this time.

Topeka Police Detectives are currently seeking any information regarding the whereabouts of the dog or the owner.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128. All persons charged with a criminal offense are presumed innocent until proven