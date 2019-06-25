Police Kan. man jailed for attempted murder after violent attack with a pipe

GEARY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following an alleged violent attack.

Just after 9a.m. Monday police responded to a report of a battery that occurred at 223 North Washington Street in Junction City, according to Captain Trish Giordano.

A 49-year-old man reported being battered with a pipe. He suffered injuries to his head, legs and torso and was treated at Geary Community Hospital.

On Monday afternoon, officers arrested Juan Pablo Flores, 40, Grandview Plaza on requested charges of Attempted Murder and Criminal Threat. Flores was being held without bond pending a first appearance in District Court, according to Giordano.