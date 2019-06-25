Police: Brothers caught burglarizing Kansas high school

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody.

Just after 2a.m. Saturday, police responded to burglary in progress call at Northwest High School1, 1220 North Tyler in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A USD 259 security guard reported seeing two suspects later identified as 26-year-old Cody Stewart and 27-year-old Braden Stewart both of Wichita inside the school.

As officers arrived as the two suspects were exiting the school carrying two fans and made an arrest. They had entered the building through an opening in the roof, according to Davidson.

Police booked the brothers on requested burglary charges. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.