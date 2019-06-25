Online bill pay option for Great Bend delayed

City Administration wanted the public to know that there is a slight delay on the rollout of the online water and sewer payment option for the City of Great Bend.

City Clerk/Finance Director, Shawna Schafer said, “We would much rather wait until the system is tested adequately and staff has the proper training before starting the new service. We will be pushing back the date to July 15.”

Staff is currently waiting on the vendors that help with the programs to make this happen for the city. Tyler Tech and ETS, the third-party credit card processor, are currently holding up the process for installation.

Network Administrator James Cell stated, “I want to get the new systems installed and ensure safety for users and our city programs, therefore we will need more time since the vendors are delayed on installation.”