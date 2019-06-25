Movie Night Coming to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on July 14

kstatesports.com

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The first-ever Movie Night, hosted by the Junior Wildcats Club, is coming to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on the evening of July 14. K-State fans of all ages are invited to this free, family-friendly event.

A feature film selected by the public will be shown on the Carl and Mary Ice Video Boards at the north end of the stadium, giving the community an opportunity to share an outdoor theatre experience by watching from the field.

Fans can help select the movie by voting for one of these three new releases: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; and Incredibles 2. Vote on K-State’s official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/kstatesports or here now through 12 p.m. on Friday. The winning movie will be announced July 1.

Families are encouraged to start the evening by attending the Women’s Basketball Mid-Summer Bash from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The free, outdoor carnival features a dunk tank, inflatable games, petting zoo, a photo booth, face painting and a number of kids’ games. Willie Wildcat will also be in attendance, and the K-State women’s basketball players will sign autographs during the event.

Parking for both events will be available for free in the stadium’s east lot. Fans should enter at Gate M of Bill Snyder Family Stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m., and the feature presentation will begin at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Fans will have the option to sit on the field on blankets or in the south end zone stands, while accessible seating will be available. Lawn chairs are not permitted on the field of Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Similar to a regular football game day, no outside food or drink is allowed in the stadium, except for 1-liter bottles of commercial-brand water that has not been opened. Limited concessions will be available for purchase.

The Junior Wildcats Club is proud to host Movie Night. Open to all K-State kids ages 2 to 12, Junior Wildcats experience the fun and excitement of the K-State Wildcats through exclusive Club events and annual membership benefits. Join the Club for just $25 per child (or only $20 for Ahearn Fund and Alumni Association members) to receive free admission to all home women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer and baseball regular-season games along with exclusive gifts, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and special offers. Sign-up now at www.JuniorWildcatsClub.com.

Additional Movie Night Details:

• Parking: Stadium East Lot, enter at gate 7 off Kimball Avenue

• Entry: Gate M on the east side, Gate X available for accessibility

• No outside food or drink is allowed in the stadium

• Blankets, pillows and strollers are allowed; Lawn chairs are prohibited

• The stadium’s prohibited items list will be enforced. All attendees and items are subject to search

• In the event of rain or severe weather, Movie Night will be canceled