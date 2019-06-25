Kansas man dead, three hospitalized after rollover crash

RENO COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 2p.m. Monday in Reno County.

The sheriff’s office reported a vehicle was eastbound on Arlington Road. As it approached the S curve leading into Arlington, it left the road, traveled into the north ditch and rolled in a field.

Three female and one male were in the vehicle. One was trapped under the vehicle. The male passenger was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The others were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. The sheriff’s department has not released names of the victims.