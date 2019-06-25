Kansas felon jailed after chase, crash into police patrol vehicle

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a chase and crash.

Just after 4:30a.m. Sunday police attempted a traffic stop on a 2016 Nissan Maxima driven by a suspect later identified as 31-year-old John Warmer at Kellogg and Oliver in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Warner sped away from the officers and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. Warner fled the vehicle on foot near the intersection of Warner and Lewis. Officers observed he was armed with a handgun, according to Davidson. Officers quickly chased him down, made an arrest and recovered the gun.

A backseat male passenger also fled from the car and has not been located.

After Warner fled the vehicle, he left it in reverse and it struck a Wichita police patrol vehicle causing minor damage. The officers were not injured.

Warner is being held on requested charges of Felon in possession of a firearm, obstruct arrest, possession of marijuana, hit and run, traffic charges and an arrest and detain order through the Kansas Department of Corrections. He has previous convictions for robbery and drugs and had been on parole since the fall of 2018.