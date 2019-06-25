Kan. pilot forgets to retract landing gear during touch and go practice

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The pilot of a small plane avoided injury after an accident just after 10a.m. Tuesday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1966 Mooney M20C piloted by Blair Gordon Gill, 56, Wichita, was doing touch and go landings at Jabara Airport, 3512 North Webb Road in Wichita.

The pilot forgot to retract his landing gear after completing his first touch and go. On his second landing the pilot thought he was extending the landing gear but was in fact retracting it.

This resulted in a gear up landing on Runway 18, according to the KHP. Gill was not injured.