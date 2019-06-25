GBRC Mad Science Camps

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting two Mad Science Camps. Mad Science is the world’s leading science enrichment provider. Their trained and enthusiastic Mad Scientists have engaged over 1 million children in the Greater Kansas City area since 2002. Their innovative programs help kids learn about science through fun camps. They believe in the importance of being at the forefront of the industry and continue to create hands-on science programming for kids. Teaching science invites children to see themselves as scientists and encourages their curiosity. For more information about Mad Science, check out their web page at www.kansascity.madscience.org.

The first Mad Science Camp: Claws & Codes will allow participants to discover how science will help us protect our planet. Children will understand the basics of water pollution, acid rain and the benefits of solar energy. Learn about the interactions that exist between the living creatures in ecosystems then team up to create your own ecosystems. Then the students will have fun becoming a forensic scientist and learn the science behind solving a crime! Campers will solve their own CSI mystery. This camp is for children ages 7 – 12 years of age and will be held July 22nd through 25th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The entry fee is $100 per student.

The second Mad Science Camp: Outdoor Explorers will offer younger children an exciting introduction to basic environmental science. Each session is devoted to different aspects of the Outdoors, allowing children to progressively enrich their understanding of how living things grow and how they interact with the environment around them. During each 3-hour session, children will perform hands on experiments, play themed games, and enjoy a snack and story related to the theme for that day. A mural will grow through the course of the program as children illustrate their latest discoveries at the close of each session. This camp is for children ages 4 – 6 years of age and will be held July 23rd through 25th from 9:00 a.m to Noon. The entry fee is $80 per student.

The entry deadline for both camps is set for Monday, July 8th. A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Online enrollment is now available on the website. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.