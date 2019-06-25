GBCT to offer children’s theatre camp

Thanks to a grant from the 100 People Who Care – Barton County, the Great Bend Community Theatre will be offering a six-day children’s theatre camp for ages 1st through 12th grade.

The Great Bend Community Theatre will have professional instructors from the Missoula Theatre. This traveling group is from Montana. They will direct an entire musical while in Great Bend. The musical is Aladdin.

Participants will practice July 29 through August 2 from 10 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. There will be two performances on Saturday, August 3 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

To register go to the Great Bend Community Theatre website at www.gbct. The cost is $50.