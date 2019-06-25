Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting PBP Schedule

Great Bend Post

Tue 6/25
5:30PM KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Indians

Wed 6/26
11:30AM KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Indians

Fri 6/28
5:30PM KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Toronto Blue Jays

Sat 6/29
2:30PM KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Toronto Blue Jays

Sun 6/30
11:30AM KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Toronto Blue Jays
5:30PM KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets

Mon 7/1
11:30AM KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Toronto Blue Jays

Tue 7/2
6:30PM KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Cleveland Indians @ Kansas City Royals

Wed 7/3
6:30PM KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Cleveland Indians @ Kansas City Royals

Thur 7/4
11:30AM KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Cleveland Indians @ Kansas City Royals
5:15PM KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves