DA: No charges against clerk for fatal shooting at Kansas cellphone store

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A clerk at a suburban Kansas City phone store will not be charged in the fatal shooting of a man identified as Deshawn Brim who police say was trying to rob the store.

Deshawn Brim photo MDC

Police on the scene of the fatal shooting photo courtesy KCTV

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office announced Monday that the June 10 shooting at a Boost Mobile store in Overland Park was self-defense.

Police say Brim, of Raytown, Missouri, was armed with a handgun when he tried to rob the store.

The store clerk pulled out a handgun and shot Brim as he jumped over the counter toward the employee.

Prosecutors say the employee feared for his life and the life of a co-worker when he shot Brim.