Cop Shop (6/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/24)

Fire

At 1:03 p.m. a fire was reported at Broadway Avenue & Roosevelt Street.

Theft

At 9:08 p.m. a theft was reported at 5923 Paradise Ln D.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/24)

Criminal Damage

At 8:46 a.m. a report of criminal damage to the business at 2805 10th Street was made.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:51 a.m. an officer arrested Herman Pitts Jr. at 1217 Williams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:28 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & McKinley Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:12 a.m. an officer arrested Tyler Schwager at 1806 12th Street.

Falls

At 12:13 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2110 Harrison Street.

Theft

At 12:43 p.m. theft of a bicycle was reported at 2616 12th Street.

Fire

At 1 p.m. fire assistance was needed at Broadway & McKinley Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 1:14 p.m. a report of someone damaging the door to the residence at 2306 Adams Street was made.

Criminal Damage

At 2:41 p.m. someone damaging her vehicle at 2123 Main Street was reported.

Theft

At 2:59 p.m. Loves Country Store, 1221 10th Street, reported Silas McNett shoplifting a pen.

Criminal Damage

At 3:01 p.m. theft from a vehicle was reported at 2123 Main Street.

Theft

At 3:05 p.m. a report of someone attempting to use a stolen debit card was made at 4107 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:18 p.m. a report of someone damaging her vehicle at 2303 Main Street.