Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/24)

BOOKED: Herman Pitts Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,053 cash only.

BOOKED: Trenton Fisher of Clearwater on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Tyler Schwager of Ellinwood on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Harris of Hoisington on BTDC case for distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jennifer Welcher of Hoisington on BTDC case for distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Detter-Alexander on BTDC case for served sentence.

RELEASED: Gavin Farlow of Wellington released by order of court for time served on BTDC warrant.

RELEASED: Tyler Partington of Great Bend received a $20,000 OR bond on BCDC case.

RELEASED: Shayene Hampton of Great Bend received a $20,000 OR bond on BTDC case for aggravated domestic battery.

RELEASED: Jesse Julian to Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office for their warrant.