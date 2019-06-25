Arrests made in Hoisington from narcotics search warrant

On Monday, June 24 at approximately 1:13 p.m., the Hoisington Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant in the 300 block of East 4th Street where narcotics where found, according to a HPD social media post.

Arrested in connection with the case were Jennifer Welcher and Matthew Harris who were booked for Distribution of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school. Bonds were each set at $50,000. Additional arrests are expected with this case.

On Monday, June 24 at approximately 4:46 p.m. a narcotics-related search warrant was executed in the 300 block of East 3rd Street where drugs were found. Welcher and Harris were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bonds were each set at $10,000.