4th of July Harvest

Not often do we see combines in the field on the 4th of July in central Kansas, but this year that will be the norm as farmers anxiously await for the rains to stop and fields to dry out. The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that just 5% of the wheat in the state has been cut. Barton Community College Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin says barring anymore heavy rains, the long awaited wheat harvest in this area should be underway by this weekend.

Vic Martin Audio

With early and late planted wheat, hail issues and other problems that are unique to certain locations in the area, Martin expects yields to be all over the board with wheat quality yet another concern for producers.

Vic Martin Audio

Monday’s USDA report indicated that only 47% of the wheat had matured, well behind the 82% that had matured by this time last year. 48% of the wheat a year ago had been harvested by this time and the five-year average is 36%.

Wheat condition was rated 4% very poor, 12% poor, 28% fair, 43% good and 13% excellent.