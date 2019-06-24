Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Info Trak”

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory – Steve Peterson of USDA talks about the Diary Margin Coverage program and conservation, and Randy Dickhut of Farmer’s National join Chip to talk land prices.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton Community College Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin who will talk about all the different agricultural career opportunities that are available for both young and old. (Encore Presentation)

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-9:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Indians

9:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”