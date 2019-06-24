Three students represent GBHS in National Speech competition

Three Great Bend High School students competed at the 2019 National Speech & Debate Tournament held last week in Dallas, Texas. Representing Great Bend were graduated Senior, Jalyn Lear, and Class of 2020 Seniors, Patrick Heath and Bayle Sandy.

The National Speech & Debate Tournament is the largest academic competition in the world bringing together competitors who represent the top 4% of more than 150,000 student members at approximately 3,500 schools. It is estimated that more than 10,000 students, coaches, and parents attended the tournament this year.

The students each qualified in a different main, forensics event. Lear competed in Program of Oral Interpretation while Heath spoke in Informative Speaking, and Sandy performed in Dramatic Interpretation. They each had six different preliminary rounds over the course of Monday and Tuesday.

The preliminary rounds were randomly preset, but Sandy was drawn to compete against both the eventual 3rd place finisher and the national champion. Lear and Heath also faced contenders that were in quarter and semi-finals. Our students enjoyed watching the performance of top students from other states.

The main speaking events had approximately 240 exceptional competitors. None of the GBHS students advanced to the top 60 for elimination rounds. Heath’s scores were significantly improved over his national performance last summer, and he narrowly missed breaking into the top 60.

Each of our students chose Prose Interpretation as their supplemental event. They joined 362 other national qualifiers and began this competition on Wednesday morning. Sandy chose a serious piece, while Heath and Lear performed a more humorous selection. Heath made it through the first two elimination rounds and was in the top 147. Lear and Sandy competed in three eliminations rounds and were in the top 82 of the nation before being knocked out of the competition.

In the consolations, Lear and Heath tried out Storytelling, while Sandy chose to compete in Impromptu Speaking. Lear led our team on Thursday by making it to the 4th round of competition before falling. She placed in the top 45 of 258 Storytelling entries. Once eliminated, the students had the opportunity to watch the national final rounds of competition.

GBHS head forensics coach, Kim Heath, said, “The tournament is filled with the best of the best and in each round our students were able to observe how forensics is performed throughout the country. As I watched our students face each new round, I began to see their confidence increase as they realized just how powerful their ability was to communicate complex information and dramatic emotions.”

The National Speech and Debate tournament is touted as the biggest of its kind in the world, and is filled with thousands of dynamic and talented high school speech and debate students from all 50 states. This year GBHS celebrated its 35th year of qualifying students to the NSDA Tournament.

Next summer, the National Speech & Debate Tournament will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico.