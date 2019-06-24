Sheriff: Kan. woman, child rescued from flooded road

SALINE COUNTY — A 27-year-old woman and a two-year-old boy had to be rescued by Saline County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday night after attempting to drive onto a flooded roadway in the eastern part of Saline County.

Deputies were sent to the 9000 block of East Magnolia Road for the report of a vehicle stalled in floodwaters, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

He said deputies waded into the water covering the roadway to rescue the woman from Abilene and child.

No one was injured, Soldan said.