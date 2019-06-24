Search continues for woman who fled traffic stop, dragged Kan. deputy

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue the search for a driver who fled a traffic stop and dragged a Kansas deputy with the SUV.

On Sunday afternoon, a Sedgwick County Deputy was making a traffic stop on 45-year-old Melissa Jean Heinzman for a felony warrant. During the initial interaction with her, she took off dragging and running over the deputy, according to a social media report.

Authorities continue the search for Heinzman who is described a 5-foot-3, 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue pants. Se was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer with Kansas tag 317GMM

Heinzman has felony warrants and is the suspect in an aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer case.

The deputy was transported to a hospital for treatment. Authorities ask that anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 911.