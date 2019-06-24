Reward offered for information on death of 36-year-old Kansas man

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a Kansas man and asking the public for help with information.

Just before 10a.m. June 17, police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of SW Wayne in Topeka in reference to the

discovery of the body of a man in the home, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel. The victim was later identified as 36-year-old

John K. Waller of Topeka.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information related to this case. Specifically, police are asking anyone in the area of SW 6th Ave. and SW MacVicar Ave. between June 3, 2019 and June 4, 2019 to remember if they saw or heard any suspicious activity. Police need anyone in the area with a home surveillance system or cameras to review them for even the smallest detail. It could help bring the victim’s family justice in this very difficult time and get the suspect(s) off

the streets.

The Shawnee County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

