Police: Kansas man in critical condition after reported stabbing

HUTCHINSON — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported Monday morning stabbing in Hutchinson

Just before 8a.m., police were called to an apartment in the 500 block of East 3rd Street, according to scanner traffic. The victim believed to be in his 50s was stabbed in the neck.

A woman also in the apartment was wounded. However, she may be the suspect in the stabbing, according to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeffrey Hooper. Hooper said he did not know at this point if it was a domestic incident. Hooper said there is a lot of blood.

The victim was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in critical condition and a medical helicopter was requested.