Police: Kan. man dead, another wounded after weekend shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

Just after 6:30p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the area of 17th and Poplar in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A short time later, a 25-year-old male arrived at an area hospital also with a gunshot wound to his body. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation revealed, a disturbance occurred between multiple individuals and a suspect fired multiple shots that struck the two men

The investigation is ongoing. This was not a random incident.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.