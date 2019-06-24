Panther Wrestling competes in Pueblo West Duals

Team Record 7-1 (only loss was to CO State Runner-up Pueblo East)
Panthers over Pueblo West #2 80-6
Panthers over Falcon 49-12
Panthers over Pine Creek/Fowler 60-12
Panthers over Denver North 69-0
Panthers over Pueblo Central 45-22
Panthers over Pueblo Centennial 48-9
Panthers over Pueblo West #1 74-41
Pueblo East over Panthers 36-27
Individual Records
Skylar McMullen 2-0 2 pins
Kaden Spragis 5-0 5 2 pins
Cooper Liles 3-1 3 pins
Avery Wolf 5-2 5 pins
Johns Szot 3-2 3 pins
Wyatt Weber 6-1 5 pins
Stephen Baldwin 5-3 2 pins
Drew Liles 9-0 7 pins
Kaidence Sanchez 5-4 4 pins
Quinn Hoffman 4-0 4 pins
Jacob Windholz 4-2 3 pins
Owen Ridgeway 5-2 4 pin
Gage Fritz 3-1 2 pins
Alex Randolph 3-1 3 pins
Scott Heilman 4-1 4 pins
Ross Mills 5-1 5 pins
Eli Witte 3-0 2 pins
Adiran Hurtado 2-3 2 pins
Ever Chavez 3-1 2 pins
Jesus Villegas 2-2 1 pin
Overall Record: 80-27 wit 67 Falls