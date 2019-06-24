Panther Wrestling competes in Pueblo West Duals

Team Record 7-1 (only loss was to CO State Runner-up Pueblo East)

Panthers over Pueblo West #2 80-6

Panthers over Falcon 49-12

Panthers over Pine Creek/Fowler 60-12

Panthers over Denver North 69-0

Panthers over Pueblo Central 45-22

Panthers over Pueblo Centennial 48-9

Panthers over Pueblo West #1 74-41

Pueblo East over Panthers 36-27

Individual Records

Skylar McMullen 2-0 2 pins

Kaden Spragis 5-0 5 2 pins

Cooper Liles 3-1 3 pins

Avery Wolf 5-2 5 pins

Johns Szot 3-2 3 pins

Wyatt Weber 6-1 5 pins

Stephen Baldwin 5-3 2 pins

Drew Liles 9-0 7 pins

Kaidence Sanchez 5-4 4 pins

Quinn Hoffman 4-0 4 pins

Jacob Windholz 4-2 3 pins

Owen Ridgeway 5-2 4 pin

Gage Fritz 3-1 2 pins

Alex Randolph 3-1 3 pins

Scott Heilman 4-1 4 pins

Ross Mills 5-1 5 pins

Eli Witte 3-0 2 pins

Adiran Hurtado 2-3 2 pins

Ever Chavez 3-1 2 pins

Jesus Villegas 2-2 1 pin

Overall Record: 80-27 wit 67 Falls