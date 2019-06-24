HOISINGTON – Norman Lee Kimber, 82, passed away June 20, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born October 16, 1936, at Great Bend to Howard and Genevie (Yahne) Kimber. He married Norma Jean Schmidt June 23, 1956, at Hoisington.

After living in Larned, Pratt and Great Bend, Norman and Jean had resided in Hoisington since 1960. He worked for Exxon Oil Co. as a pumper and roustabout in Kansas, as well as the gas plant in Hennesey, Okla., retiring in 1994. Norman, a 1954 graduate of Great Bend High School, was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 286, both of Hoisington, American Legion Argonne Post 180, V.F.W. Post 3111 and the Elks BPO Lodge 1127, all of Great Bend. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, earning the rank of Private First Class. He enjoyed square dancing, round dancing, polka dancing, playing cards, dominos, mowing, fishing, bow hunting and golf. Norman and Jean loved to travel, taking great pride in visiting all 50 of the United States.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Kimber of the home; two daughters, Sherri Kephart and husband Mike of Atlanta, Ga. and Tammi Carpenter and husband Doug of Wichita; two brothers, Russell Kimber and wife Donna of Great Bend and Leo Kimber and wife Kathy of Gladstone, Mo.; one sister-in-law, Jean Kimber of Great Bend; and four granddaughters, Andrea Kephart, Chelsea Kephart, Shelby Carpenter and Ashley Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald Kimber; one sister, Shirley Bobeck; and one brother-in-law, Roy Bobeck.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019; 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 24; and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, 415 N. Main, Hoisington. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 460 W. 9th, Hoisington, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Concordia Lutheran Church, with Rev. Gary Wolf presiding. Interment will follow in the Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend, with Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to Kans for Kids or Concordia Lutheran Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net