Next step after Major Disaster Declaration

Last Friday the President approved a disaster declaration covering more than half of the state’s 105 counties including Barton County. The federal assistance approved Thursday will provide service and funds to help recovery from severe weather that began on April 28 and included tornadoes and flooding. What happens next? Here’s Barton County Emergency Management Director Amy Miller.

Amy Miller Audio

Miller is appreciative of all the damage reports that her office received from home owners who experienced basement flooding a result of the heavy rains and high water table, but she fears that another disaster declaration to cover damage like that is probably not going to come.

Amy Miller Audio

The declaration the President signed Friday provides funding for emergency work, repair and replacement of damaged facilities and mitigation of hazards. Miller says that will be very beneficial for Townships in Barton County who have limited budgets and don’t have the money to make the needed repairs to roads that were damaged by high water.

As soon as the state schedules the preliminary damage assessment meeting in Barton County, Miller’s office will announce the date, time and location.