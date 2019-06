ELLIS COUNTY —Another small earthquake shook Ellis County Monday afternoon.

The quake at 3:02p.m. measured a magnitude 2.8 and was centered in northern Ellis County, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

A quake just before 2 a.m. Monday measured a magnitude 2.6 and was centered just north of the Ellis County line in Rooks County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There are no reports of damage or injury from either quake.