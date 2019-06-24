Kan. woman faces 20-years in prison for role in four armed robberies

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to four commercial robberies, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Savannah Cole, 21, Wichita, pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery. In her plea, he admitted committing the following robberies:

Dollar General Store, 915 S. Glendale in Wichita, Nov. 22, 2017. Cole admitted she and co-defendant Kenneth W. Cade, 29, Wichita, Kan., went into the store together to rob it. Cade pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. C-Store, 837 S. Oliver in Wichita, Feb. 7, 2018. Cole admitted she pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. Cade stayed outside as a lookout. Arby’s, 4308 E. Harry in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018. Cole and Cade went into the store to rob it. Cade pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded money. Circle K Store, 515 N. Seneca in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018. Cole and Cade went into the store to rob it. Cole pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. Cade grabbed the cash.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 16. She faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.