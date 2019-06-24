Kan. woman dies, 2-children hospitalized after crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after noon Sunday in Sedgwick County.

A 2009 Audi A-4 driven by Erika Geromal, 43, Wichita, was traveling on 34th Street North and turned southbound on Ridge Road in front of a northbound 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 21-year-old woman, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The Jeep struck the Audi injuring Geromal and two 10-year-old passengers A citizen arrived and performed life-saving techniques on Geromal before she was transported to a local hospital and died. The girls were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Davidson.

The accident remains under investigation and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.