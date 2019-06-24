Huverta L. Eaton

Huberta Lazelle Eaton, age 92, of Houston, Texas and formerly of Great Bend, Kansas, passed away in Houston, Texas on June 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Marion Eaton. Huberta is survived by her son, William Eaton; daughter, Missey Micheletti; and grandson, Matt Micheletti. Services were held in Bellaire, Texas.

A Graveside Committal Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 27, 2019 at Great Bend Cemetery in Great Bend, Kansas. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

