Bat Cats rained out

The Great Bend Bat Cats scheduled Sunflower Collegiate League game at Salina Sunday was postponed due to wet grounds. The game will be made up on July 15.

Great Bend will play Monday night when they play the Newton Rebels at Eck Stadium in Wichita as part of the Sunflower Showcase at 5:30. You can hear the game on Hits 106.9 starting at 5:15.

The Bats Cats are 8-5 in the SCL West after beating Hutch twice at the end of last week. Great Bend beat the Monarchs 4-3 on Thursday night at Al Burns Field and 6-2 Friday night at Hobart Detter Field in Hutch.