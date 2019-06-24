Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/21 – 6/23)

6/21

BOOKED: Juvey Guerra-Lomas of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Annmari R. Lopez of Great Bend for GBMC case of domestic battery, bond $1,000.

BOOKED: Laureano Lopez of Great Bend on a GBMC case for battery DV with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jacob Vargas of Great Bend on GBMC warrants for contempt, bond at $1,877.50 cash, contempt bond of $677.50 cash, contempt bond $847.67 cash, contempt bond $575.50 cash, contempt bond $695 cash.

BOOKED: Detter Alexander on BTDC cases for served sentence.

BOOKED: Rodney Roscoe on BTDC warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia, bond is set in the amount of $10,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for FTA, bond is set in the amount of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Debra Holder on BTDC warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia with bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Luis Angel Sepulveda-Zubiate on a GBMC case.

BOOKED: Justin Peterson on BTDC case.

BOOKED: Oscar Salcido of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Eric Buchholz on HPD case for no DL, illegal registration after receiving an 18-hour OR.

RELEASED: Annmari R. Lopez of Great Bend for GBMC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jacob Vargas of Great Bend on GBMC warrants for contempt, paid cash bond to GBPD.

RELEASED: Gilbert King of Great Bend for GBMC case for aggravated assault order to be released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Laureano Lopez of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

6/22

BOOKED: Gabrielle M. Hernandez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Maribel Balderrama of Great Bend for GBMC case for speeding, no driver’s license, no insurance, bond at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: David Mayers of Hollyrood on a BTDC case for DUI, driving while revoked, hazard visor, park on roadway, left of center, no seat belt with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Rolando Sanchez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for speeding, no DL, and flee and elude for a bond of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Gabrielle M. Hernandez on GBMC case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Maribel Balderrama of Great Bend for GBMC case for speeding, no driver’s license, no insurance after posting a $500 cash bond.

RELEASED: David Mayers of Hollywood on BTDC case after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Oscar Salcido of Great Bend on BCDC case for serve sentence after serving.

RELEASED: Rolando Sanchez on GBMC case for no DL, speeding and flee and elude with a bond of $500 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

6/23

RELEASED: Juvey Guerra-Lomas of Great Bend on a GBMC case for a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Luis Angel Sepulveda-Zubiate on a GBMC case for time served.

RELEASED: Justin Peterson on BTDC case for time served.