Barton County Fair wanting a national livestock show

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Each year at the Barton County Fair there are 4-H exhibits and competitions and livestock shows. Barton County Fair Association President Charles Atkinson says the Fair Board is always looking for ways to grow and add new features.

Atkinson is looking to lock in a national livestock show next summer.

“It’s going to force us to set up our building early for the fair because the livestock show will use the same setup,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson was hopeful the national livestock show would bring in 400 people from all over the country.

“They selected us,” Atkinson added. “We’re always out there trying to solicit but they came after us. We’re going to have to put on a pretty good show.”

The 28th Annual Barton County Fair is July 10 – 14. Find more details including the schedule of events at bartoncountyfair.com.