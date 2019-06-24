Dateline – Wichita

August L. “Gus” Thorne was born Dec. 21, 1934, at Great Bend, Kan., and left this world on Dec. 25, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry A.J. Thorne and Teresa (Redetzke) Thorne. He married Barbara A. Conner on Sept. 25, 1957. She survives. Other survivors include his sons, Brad Thorne of Great Bend, Keith Thorne and Curtis Thorne both of Wichita; grandchildren, Chelsea Murphy of Salina, August D. Thorne of Wichita and Paige Thorne of Denver, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Tyler Murphy and Cooper Thorne; sisters, Karolyn McCaslin of Hoisington, Frances (Melvin) Wehmeier of Cheney, and Lyvonne Hull; and several nephews and nieces.

Gus served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1957. He lived in Great Bend from 1960-1985. He owned Thorne Janitorial Service and later owned four laundromats called Mr. T’s. In 1985, he moved to Wichita where he owned Tom’s Sewer & Drain Service from 1989-1998, after which his son bought the business. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, but really loved working in his shop.

A graveside inurnment service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Hoisington Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Wolf presiding and military honors by the United States Marine Corps.

Memorials may be made to the Ascension Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.