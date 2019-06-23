Sunday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols took a curtain call for his adoring fans at Busch Stadium after homering against the Cardinals, but Marcell Ozuna connected to lead Dakota Hudson and St. Louis over the Los Angeles Angels 4-2. Pujols hit his 13th home run, a solo drive in the seventh inning. He got a standing ovation as he rounded the bases and the cheers grew louder until Pujols emerged from the dugout and tipped his hat to the sellout crowd.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — C.J. Cron homered and singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3. Miguel Sanó and Jake Cave also homered for the Twins, who blew a 3-0 lead in the eighth before pushing ahead for good in the 10th. Eddie Rosario’s double to deep right off Wily Peralta scored Cave for a two-run cushion. Trevor May worked a scoreless ninth and Blake Parker retired the side in the 10th for his 10th save in 11 chances.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Michigan baseball team is feeling right at home in Omaha and the state of Nebraska as its chases the program’s first national title since 1962. Some key moments on the Wolverines’ improbable journey occurred here even before the College World Series. There were the losses 50 miles away in Lincoln that cost them the Big Ten regular-season title. There was the walk-off win in the conference tournament at TD Ameritrade Park that probably saved their spot in the national tournament.

National Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have designated outfielder Leonys Martin for assignment. Martin, who overcame a life-threatening bacterial infection last summer, batted .199 with nine home runs and 19 RBIs in 65 games. Cleveland acquired Martin from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline last season, but he played only six games before becoming ill and missed the rest of the season.

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The Indians purchased the contract of right-hander Aaron Civale from Columbus to start in his major league debut this afternoon at home against Detroit. It’s expected he’ll be sent back to Columbus following the game. Starter Carlos Carrasco, who is sidelined with a blood condition that was diagnosed earlier this month, was in the clubhouse before the game.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 4 L-A Angels 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 5 Kansas City 3, 10 Innings

Final Toronto 8 Boston 7

Final Oakland 4 Tampa Bay 2

Final Cleveland 2 Detroit 0

Final Baltimore 8 Seattle 4

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Houston 5

Final Texas 6 Chi White Sox 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 10 Chi Cubs 2

Final Miami 5 Philadelphia 3

Final Pittsburgh 6 San Diego 3

Final Milwaukee 6 Cincinnati 5

Final Atlanta 13 Washington 9

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Colorado 4, 11 Innings

Final San Francisco 7 Arizona 4