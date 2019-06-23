Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include the Executive Director of the Center for Counseling and Consultation Julie Kramp. Julie will be joined by Dr. Patrick Stang who will talk about depression and anxiety and a new medication to treat it.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory – Machinery Pete shares his weekly iron update, and Chip will be talking with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to get the latest from Washington D.C.

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton Community College Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin who will talk about all the different agricultural career opportunities that are available for both young and old.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-9:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Indians

9:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”