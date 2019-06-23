KHP found 44 pounds of cocaine behind driver’s seat in southwest Kansas

MEADE COUNTY – A woman arrested on a highway in southwest Kansas two months ago remains jailed in Meade County. She was indicted Thursday on drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Dora Elizabeth Arteaga, 42, Houston, Texas, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped Arteaga April 14, near Plains, Kansas.

The indictment alleges officers found approximately 4.4 pounds of cocaine in a bag behind the driver’s seat.

If convicted, Arteaga will face a penalty of no less than five years and no more than 40 years in federal prison and a fine up to $5 million.

Arteaga remains in custody in Meade County.