Kan. man drowns in an attempt to save swimmer on river in Missouri

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Friday at the Elk River below the low head dam at Noel, Missouri.

An unidentified woman swimming was swept underwater by the dam, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Jacob T. Farley, 26, Wichita, entered the water downstream in an attempt to rescue her.

A fire crew from Noel arrived on the scene and used a throw rope to rescue the woman. Farley drowned. The McDonald County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.