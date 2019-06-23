Great Bend city ordinances on number of pets and other animal laws

The Golden Belt Humane Society is appointed by the City of Great Bend to be known as the animal control authority of the city. Great Bend paid the shelter $89,250 in 2019 for the services and is asked to pay $93,713 for the 2020 budget year.

In 2018, the Humane Society took in over 1,100 animals and had an 82 percent live-release rate.

The shelter just south of Great Bend has lowered the number of animals that get euthanized over the years, but Great Bend City Councilmember Jolene Biggs wanted to make sure the Humane Society was taking care of responses to at-large animals.

“I know the Humane Society does really well at the adoptions, but sometimes I think animal control is the thing the public really needs help with,” Biggs said.

Biggs was referring to an incident where a dog broke through a fence and a neighbor complained about the dog being out, the owner having more dogs than allowed, and a backyard full of dog feces.

Humane Society Director Heather Acheson says her department still cites offenders of city ordinances.

“We still cite peple or we get with the police department for those ongoing issues,” Acheson said. “Especially running at large. That’s another issue we’re working on.”

City ordinances require pet owners to remove animal feces from their yard or shelter at least once a week.

City ordinance also states that no owner is able to harbor more than four dogs of six months of age or older, or more than six cats over six months of age. Owners are also not allowed to have more than a total of six dogs and cats older than six months in any combination.