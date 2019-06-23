Golden Belt Community Foundation newsletter (June)

The CPI Quality of Life Barton County Fund seeks to improve the quality of life in Barton County. Projects must make a tangible and visible improvement in the community. Applications are now being accepted from qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations and public institutions, including schools, government entities, and clubs and civic/community organizations in Barton county for charitable programs and projects.

Application Deadline Date: 7/1/2019 – Grants will be awarded at the end of July.