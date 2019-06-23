Golden Belt Community Foundation newsletter (June)

|
Accepting Applications for CPI Quality of Life
Barton County Fund
The CPI Quality of Life Barton County Fund seeks to improve the quality of life in Barton County. Projects must make a tangible and visible improvement in the community. Applications are now being accepted from qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations and public institutions, including schools, government entities, and clubs and civic/community organizations in Barton county for charitable programs and projects.
Application Deadline Date: 7/1/2019 – Grants will be awarded at the end of July.
Upcoming Grant Opportunities for Barton, Pawnee, Rush & Stafford Counties
Barton, Pawnee, Rush and Stafford County Funds support a wide variety of county needs serving the community at large including but not limited to: quality of life improvements; arts and culture; enhancing community destination points; charitable economic opportunity; planning and development. Favorable projects leverage matching funds for greater community impact. Applications will be accepted from qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations and public institutions, including schools, government entities, and clubs and civic/community. Begin Accepting Applications Date: 8/1/2019; Deadline Date: 9/1/2019 5:00 PM
Kansas Health Foundation Youth Endowment Fund supports the health and well-being of youth. This includes but is not limited to enhancements to public play spaces, educational projects, recreation, and safety. Begin Accepting Applications Date: 7/1/2019; Deadline Date: 8/1/2019 5:00 PM
Scholarships Available!
Great News! There’s still time to apply for scholarships with a July 1st deadline.
VOCATIONAL STUDENTS – Check out this great opportunity – The Ray A. Cheely Vocational Scholarship.
And, for LARNED HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES, The Chester Crane Memorial Scholarship and The Victor Memorial Scholarship.
Larry and Kathy Schugart, through their donor advised fund at GBCF, presented GPS Kids Club in Hoisington with a donation to fulfill the immediate goal needed to purchase an externally monitored fire alarm system. Kathy said “We are so pleased to be able to help with this project. These children are really a blessing.” Larry and Kathy are founding donors of the GBCF.
It Takes a Village!
We have over 79 volunteers who take time out of their busy schedules to give their time and talent to the GBCF. Most recently 40 people reviewed scholarship applications for college-bound students. Without our volunteers the valuable work of the foundation could not be achieved. THANK YOU!