Free snacks offered at Great Bend Public Library this summer

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

For a child, the combination of free snacks and having an astronaut read to them from space is pretty good. The Great Bend Public Library has been offering this combination since early June.

Library Director Gail Santy says through a partnership with USD 428, free snacks are available at the library Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“They don’t need to say where they live or who they are,” Santy said. “We want to see how that goes before we offer to extend that through the rest of the year.”

Children ages 1-18 can participate in the program. Not only can the children eat for free, but they also have the chance to listen to a broadcast of an astronaut reading a book.

“There’s a really great program where astronauts up in space actually do a story hour and read a book,” Santy said. “We’re broadcasting it during that time.”

The free snacks and astronaut story time will continue through July 26.