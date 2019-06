Five Bat Cats named to All Star Game roster

The Sunflower Collegiate League has announced the rosters for the Westar Energy All-Star Game.

Five Great Bend Bat Cats were named to play for the West squad. Pitchers Tanner Howe and Steven Beard, infielders Collin Meinert and Luke Repka and outfielder Daunte Freeman.

The game will be played on Tuesday, July 2 at Eck Stadium at Wichita State at 7:00 p.m. The Home Run Derby will begin at 6:00 p.m. that evening.

WEST ROSTER

PITCHERS: Jarret Dotson, Wichita Sluggers (Pittsburg State); Tanner Howe, Great Bend Bat Cats (Barton CC); Noah Kelly, Hutchinson Monarchs (Barstow CC); Nate Postlethwait, Cheney Diamond Dawgs (Pittsburg State); Noah Fiehn, Salina Shock (Northwood University); Jacob Uhing, Cheney Diamond Dawgs (NW Oklahoma State); Steven Beard, Great Bend Bat Cats (Sam Houston State); Lane Koetter, Wichita Sluggers (Northeast CC); Matt Dillard, Hutchinson Monarchs (Sam Houston State)

CATCHERS: Zach Baxley, Wichita Sluggers (Hutchinson CC); Andrew Miller, Cheney Diamond Dawgs (UT-Arlington)

INFIELDERS: Blake Rambusch, Cheney Diamond Dawgs (Grayson College); Collin Meinert, Great Bend Bat Cats (Rock Valley College); Jackson Glenn, Cheney Diamond Dawgs (Dallas Baptist); Dylan Nedved, Hutchinson Monarchs (Hutchinson CC); Austin Bonnel, Andale Warhawks (Coffeyville CC); Taylor Barber, Hutchinson Monarchs (UTSA); Tanner Buckley, Andale Warhawks (Butler CC); Antonio Gauthier, Cheney Diamond Dawgs (New Orleans); Luke Repka, Great Bend Bat Cats (Sam Houston State); Colton Bertus, Wichita Sluggers (Central Oklahoma)

OUTFIELDERS: Kyler Castillo, Cheney Diamond Dawgs (New Mexico); Daunte Freeman, Great Bend Bat Cats (St. Mary); Brayden Whitchurch, Hutchinson Monarchs (Allen CC); Mason Hartman, Wichita Sluggers (Pittsburg State); Colton Cowser, Hutchinson Monarchs (Sam Houston State); Tresten Kennard, Cheney Diamond Dawgs (New Orleans)

COACHES: Pat Hon, Alex Butterfield, Deron McCue, Jake Jones, Roger Ward

EAST ROSTER

PITCHERS: Dakota Rodd, Mulvane Patriots (Southwestern College); You-Lun Huang, Haysville Aviators (Fu Jen Catholic); Drew Gooch, El Dorado Broncos (UT Arlington); Spencer Cochran, Derby Twins (Oklahoma State); Josh Young, El Dorado Broncos (MTSU); Mark Timmins, Mulvane Patriots (SE Nebraska CC); Zach Bravo, Newton Rebels (Butler CC); Jake Hammond, Derby Twins (LSU-Eunice); Ruben Portillo, Newton Rebels (Eastern Arizona College)

CATCHERS: Colby Standard, Mulvane Patriots (Butler CC); Enzo Benventre, Newton Rebels (Cuyahoga CC); Caleb Stull, Mulvane Patriots (Harding University); Dayan Reinoso, Haysville Aviators (Chesapeake College)

INFIELDERS: Senituli Taufahema, Haysville Aviators (College of the Canyons); Ricardo Paris, Newton Rebels (Friends University); Kemper Bednar, Mulvane Patriots (Kansas City CC); Bryan Lawrence, Salina Shock (LSU-Eunice); Mike Karam, Salina Shock (Northwood University); Alex Smith, Salina Shock (University of Texas at Tyler); Livan Reinoso, Haysville Aviators (Chesapeak College); Conner Kin, El Dorado Broncos (Northwood University)

OUTFIELDERS: Terrell Huggins, Newton Rebels (Gateway CC); Justin Bundy, Derby Twins (NW Oklahoma State); Jaime Richey, El Dorado Broncos (Cisco College); Ryan Chargo, Salina Shock (Northwood University); Jake Melton, El Dorado Broncos (Undecided); Keaton Candor, Haysville Aviators (Concordia University)

COACHES: Lance Spongberg, Bill Shaw, Brett Clark, Channing Williams, Grant Bachura, Michael Billinger