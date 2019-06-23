Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, June 23rd



110 N. Wilhelm Ave, Ellinwood

Price: $204,000

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Real Estate

311 Cottonwood Dr, Great Bend

Price: $169,900

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty

401 Pembroke Ln, Ellinwood

Price: $155,000

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

3413 24th St, Great Bend

Price: $145,900

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty

3632 22nd St, Great Bend

Price: $139,900

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Real Estate

1309 Warner St, Great Bend

Price: $136,900

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty

400 E. 3rd St, Ellinwood

Price: $119,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

210 E. 4th St, Ellinwood

Price: $119,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

2011 Jackson St, Great Bend

Price: $103,900

1:00P-3:00P

Burton Real Estate

3216 16th St, Great Bend

Price: $100,000

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty

306 N. Main St, Ellinwood

Price: $98,500

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

3304 17th St, Great Bend

Price: $92,500

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty

1700 Monroe St, Great Bend

Price: $89,900

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty

1201 Polyantha St, Great Bend

Price: $84,900

1:00P-3:00P

Burton Real Estate

117 S. Kennedy Ave, Ellinwood

Price: $84,000

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

300 S Schiller Ave, Ellinwood

Price: $42,000

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Real Estate

