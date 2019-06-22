USGS: Large earthquake shakes northwest Kansas

ROOKS COUNTY —The second earthquake in two days shook northwest Kansas early Saturday. The quake just before 4a.m. measured a magnitude 4.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered northwest of Plainville.

This is similar to the location of a 3.3 magnitude quake on Friday morning. The Rooks County Sheriff’s office reported they received several calls about Saturday quake that was felt over a wide area of northwest and north central Kansas.

They have received no reports of damage or injury.