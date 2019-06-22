Unresponsive woman in Hoisington; drugs seized in Great Bend

On Thursday, June 20, detectives with the Great Bend Police Department received information from the Hoisington Police Department in reference to a call of a 40-year old unresponsive female that went into cardiac arrest.
The female subject was found at a residence in Hoisington, CPR was performed by the responding officer and Naloxone was administered by EMS to revive the female subject.
Hoisington Police Department contacted the Great Bend Police Department who assisted in obtaining information that the female subject had consumed a particular pill prior to the cardiac event. Through additional investigation, law enforcement confirmed that the pill appeared to be identical to some fake pills recently seized by the Garden City Police Department.
A test was performed on the pill seized by Hoisington Police Officers, revealing a positive indication for the presence of Fentanyl.
Great Bend Police Detectives, with the combined efforts of the Hoisington Police Department and the information received from the Garden City Police Department were able to obtain a search warrant for a residence located at 2210 27th Street in Great Bend. Patrol Officers and detectives with the Great Bend Police Department executed the search warrant at the address on 27th Street, where pills identical to those seized in Hoisington were located and seized along with methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, other controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia.
Clifford Allen Parkins, W/M 37, was placed under arrest and charged with distributing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Parkins was booked in lieu of a $50,000.00 cash surety bond.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information in reference to this case is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.