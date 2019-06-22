Share a Story coming to a library near you

This summer Smoky Hills Public Television is working with public libraries throughout central and western Kansas to conduct summer reading programs through the Share a Story project.
Share a Story helps children become better readers by inspiring adults to read to children every day. Research shows that activities like these do make a difference. Children who are read to every day, from birth on, do better in school, become good listeners and writers, and have better language, critical and imaginative skills.
Share a Story is a 45-60-minute program geared toward children ages 2-7. Each program consists of viewing a short clip from a PBS children’s program, reading a related book and doing a simple activity. Each participant receives his or her own book and related materials.
Simple, fun daily activities like reading aloud, storytelling, rhyming, singing, exercise, drawing and acting, teach young children language and literacy skills.
The full schedule is available at shptv.org.
|June 24
|10 am (MT)
|Greeley County Library
|Tribune
|1 pm
|Rolla Branch Morton Co. Library
|Rolla
|June 25
|9 am
|St. Francis Public Library
|St. Francis
|10 am
|St. Francis Public Library
|St. Francis
|10 am
|Frank Carlson Library
|Concordia
|11 am
|St. Francis Public Library
|St. Francis
|1 pm
|Glasco City Library
|Glasco
|June 26
|9 am (MT)
|Goodland Public Library
|Goodland
|10:15 am (MT)
|Goodland Public Library
|Goodland
|2 pm
|Gypsum Community Library
|Gypsum
|June 27
|10:30 am
|Minneapolis Public Library
|Minneapolis
|1 pm
|Wichita County Library
|Leoti
|1 pm
|Montezuma Township Library
|Montezuma
|June 28
|9:30 am
|Palco Public Library
|Palco
|July 2
|10:30 am
|J.H. Robbins Memorial Library
|Ellsworth
|11 am
|Lenora Public Library
|Lenora
|July 3
|10 am
|Ellinwood School Community Library
|Ellinwood
|July 9
|10:30 am
|Lincoln Carnegie Library
|Lincoln
|July 10
|2 pm
|Atwood City Library
|Atwood
|July 11
|12:30 pm
|Jay Johnson Public Library
|Quinter
|10 am
|Bennington Community Library
|Bennington
|July 15
|2:15 pm
|Ransom Public Library
|Ransom
|July 17
|10 am
|Russell Public Library
|Russell
|July 18
|10 am
|Natoma Public Library
|Natoma
|July 23
|10:30 am
|Great Bend Public Library
|Great Bend
|1 pm
|Hoisington Public Library
|Hoisington