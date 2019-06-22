Share a Story coming to a library near you

This summer Smoky Hills Public Television is working with public libraries throughout central and western Kansas to conduct summer reading programs through the Share a Story project.

Share a Story helps children become better readers by inspiring adults to read to children every day. Research shows that activities like these do make a difference. Children who are read to every day, from birth on, do better in school, become good listeners and writers, and have better language, critical and imaginative skills.

Share a Story is a 45-60-minute program geared toward children ages 2-7. Each program consists of viewing a short clip from a PBS children’s program, reading a related book and doing a simple activity. Each participant receives his or her own book and related materials.

Simple, fun daily activities like reading aloud, storytelling, rhyming, singing, exercise, drawing and acting, teach young children language and literacy skills.

June 24 10 am (MT) Greeley County Library Tribune 1 pm Rolla Branch Morton Co. Library Rolla June 25 9 am St. Francis Public Library St. Francis 10 am St. Francis Public Library St. Francis 10 am Frank Carlson Library Concordia 11 am St. Francis Public Library St. Francis 1 pm Glasco City Library Glasco June 26 9 am (MT) Goodland Public Library Goodland 10:15 am (MT) Goodland Public Library Goodland 2 pm Gypsum Community Library Gypsum June 27 10:30 am Minneapolis Public Library Minneapolis 1 pm Wichita County Library Leoti 1 pm Montezuma Township Library Montezuma June 28 9:30 am Palco Public Library Palco July 2 10:30 am J.H. Robbins Memorial Library Ellsworth 11 am Lenora Public Library Lenora July 3 10 am Ellinwood School Community Library Ellinwood July 9 10:30 am Lincoln Carnegie Library Lincoln July 10 2 pm Atwood City Library Atwood July 11 12:30 pm Jay Johnson Public Library Quinter 10 am Bennington Community Library Bennington July 15 2:15 pm Ransom Public Library Ransom July 17 10 am Russell Public Library Russell July 18 10 am Natoma Public Library Natoma July 23 10:30 am Great Bend Public Library Great Bend 1 pm Hoisington Public Library Hoisington