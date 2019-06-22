Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Share a Story coming to a library near you

by

This summer Smoky Hills Public Television is working with public libraries throughout central and western Kansas to conduct summer reading programs through the Share a Story project.

Share a Story helps children become better readers by inspiring adults to read to children every day. Research shows that activities like these do make a difference. Children who are read to every day, from birth on, do better in school, become good listeners and writers, and have better language, critical and imaginative skills.

Share a Story is a 45-60-minute program geared toward children ages 2-7. Each program consists of viewing a short clip from a PBS children’s program, reading a related book and doing a simple activity. Each participant receives his or her own book and related materials.

Simple, fun daily activities like reading aloud, storytelling, rhyming, singing, exercise, drawing and acting, teach young children language and literacy skills.

The full schedule is available at shptv.org.

June 24 10 am (MT) Greeley County Library Tribune
1 pm Rolla Branch Morton Co. Library Rolla
June 25 9 am St. Francis Public Library St. Francis
10 am St. Francis Public Library St. Francis
10 am Frank Carlson Library Concordia
11 am St. Francis Public Library St. Francis
1 pm Glasco City Library Glasco
June 26 9 am (MT) Goodland Public Library Goodland
10:15 am (MT) Goodland Public Library Goodland
2 pm Gypsum Community Library Gypsum
June 27 10:30 am Minneapolis Public Library Minneapolis
1 pm Wichita County Library Leoti
1 pm Montezuma Township Library Montezuma
June 28 9:30 am Palco Public Library Palco
July 2 10:30 am J.H. Robbins Memorial Library Ellsworth
11 am Lenora Public Library Lenora
July 3 10 am Ellinwood School Community Library Ellinwood
July 9 10:30 am Lincoln Carnegie Library Lincoln
July 10 2 pm Atwood City Library Atwood
July 11 12:30 pm Jay Johnson Public Library Quinter
10 am Bennington Community Library Bennington
July 15 2:15 pm Ransom Public Library Ransom
July 17 10 am Russell Public Library Russell
July 18 10 am Natoma Public Library Natoma
July 23 10:30 am Great Bend Public Library Great Bend
1 pm Hoisington Public Library Hoisington