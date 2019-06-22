Sedgwick is first county in Kansas to issue veteran ID cards

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County plans to start offering ID cards to military veterans.

Register of Deeds Tonya Buckingham proposed offering the cards through her office as a way to combat people who falsely claim to be veterans.

The Sedgwick County Commission approved the plan on Wednesday. The cards will be free to veterans and Buckingham’s office will pay the costs. She expects to begin issuing the cards in about two weeks.

Buckingham says she got the idea from the Cook County deeds office in Chicago.

Sedgwick will be the first Kansas county to issue veteran ID cards.