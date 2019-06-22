Saturday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols drew huge cheers in his long-awaited return to St Louis, but Marcell Ozuna spoiled the homecoming with a home run that helped the Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1. Pujols spent the first 11 years of his All-Star career with the Cardinals, helped them win the 2011 World Series and then signed with Angels as a free agent. This was the first time the Angels have visited St. Louis since Pujols left. Pujols went 1 for 2 with a walk.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Max Kepler’s RBI single drove in the tiebreaking run and Eddie Rosario added a run-scoring hit to cap Minnesota’s three-run rally in the eighth and the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 8-7. Minnesota scored five runs in the last three innings to avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season. Cheslor Cuthbert had three hits and four RBIs _ tying career highs in both _ for the Royals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Michigan scored in all but one inning against a struggling Texas Tech pitching staff and beat the Red Raiders 15-3 to continue its improbable postseason run. The Wolverines’ next stop is the College World Series finals starting Monday. Jimmy Kerr homered twice and had four hits, Jesse Franklin had three hits and four RBIs and the Wolverines scored double-digit runs for the 20th time this season.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Pat DeMarco chopped a grounder over third base in the ninth inning to give Vanderbilt its first lead and the Commodores beat Louisville 3-2 to advance to the College World Series finals. The Commodores will play Michigan in the best-of-three finals starting Monday night.

National Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The Cleveland Indians are promoting Aaron Civale from the minors to make his major league debut today against Detroit. The 24-year-old righty is a combined 5-0 over seven starts this season at Triple-A and Double-A. He’ll pitch at Progessive Field in place of Mike Clevinger, who went on the injured list with a sprained left ankle.

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Padres rookie Chris Paddack will try to get back on track when he pitches at Pittsburgh today against Chris Archer. The 23-year-old right-hander had a strong start to the season but hasn’t made it past five innings in any of his last three starts, getting tagged by the Yankees, Phillies and Giants. He has allowed 12 earned runs over 14 1/3 innings in that span.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The 26-year-old right-hander is 9-2 with a 2.70 ERA in 13 starts. The A’s are 40-36, meaning Montas could return for the final week of the regular season. But he becomes ineligible for postseason play this year.

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has won a record-extending 86th career pole position for tomorrow’s French Grand Prix. The five-time Formula One world champion finished 0.286 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who was quickest in the first two sections of qualifying. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc placed third with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fourth.

REIMS, France (AP) _ U.S. Soccer and players for the women’s national team have tentatively agreed to mediate a lawsuit that accuses the federation of gender discrimination and seeks equitable pay. The federation and representatives for the players confirmed the agreement, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, to pursue mediation following the Women’s World Cup. Twenty-eight members of the current player pool filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles in March.

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 5 L-A Angels 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Houston 1

Final Boston 7 Toronto 5, 10 Innings

Final Cleveland 7 Detroit 6

Final Chi White Sox 5 Texas 4, 10 Innings

Final Minnesota 8 Kansas City 7

Final Tampa Bay 5 Oakland 3

Final Seattle 10 Baltimore 9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 5 Chi Cubs 4

Final Pittsburgh 2 San Diego 1

Final Washington 4 Atlanta 3

Final Miami 2 Philadelphia 1

Final Cincinnati 11 Milwaukee 7

Final San Francisco 11 Arizona 5

Final L-A Dodgers