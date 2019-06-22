Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting June 24, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, June 17, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of June 10, 2019, and ending June 24, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: Operating Improvements:

-In 2018, Information Technology staff researched options to improve internet filters, email spam filters and email archiving. This resulted in a move to the Cisco OpenDNS Umbrella. John Debes, Information Technology Director, solicited bids for continued use of a like filter. It is suggested that the County continue with the current system.

B. COMMUNITY YOUTH EVENT: All About U; Teen Night on the Square:

-Using grand funds, Shelly Schneider, Health Director, is coordinating an All About U; Teen Night on the Square event. Rise Up Central Kansas is acting as host. Planned activities include a DJ, give aways and free food. All area teens are invited to the event which will be held from 7 pm – 11 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019, Jack Kilby Square. Ms. Schneider will provide details.

C. LANDFILL: Permit Modification Project:

-The Landfill operates per Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) regulations and specific permitted location as described in its permit drawings. In 2016, landfill management submitted to KDHE an application to modify the permitted space to include areas that were not included in the existing permit. Barton County has received it’s updated operating permit which will extend the life of the landfill without changing its boundaries. Phil Hathcock, Landfill Director, will discuss details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Program Update – Darren Williams, County Works Director

Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, is scheduled for June 27, 2019.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019.

