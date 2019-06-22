Kansas man admits to role in four armed robberies

WICHITA– A Kansas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to four commercial robberies, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Kenneth W. Cade, 29, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of carrying a firearm during a robbery. In his plea, he admitted committing the following robberies:

Dollar General Store, 915 S. Glendale in Wichita, Nov. 22, 2017. Cade admitted pointing a gun at an employee and demanding money. C-Store, 837 S. Oliver in Wichita, Feb. 7, 2018. Cade admitted serving as a lookout while a co-defendant pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. Arby’s, 4308 E. Harry in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018. Cade admitted pointing a firearm at an employee and demanding money. Circle K Store, 515 N. Seneca in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018. Cade admitted grabbing cash from a register after a co-defendant pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

Co-defendant Savannah Cole, 21, Wichita, is scheduled for a change of plea hearing June 24, 2019.

Cade is set for sentencing Sept. 6. Both parties have agreed to recommend Cade receive a sentence in a range from 144 months to 170 months in federal prison.